4 more spots to be added under CCTV surveillance amid rampant traffic violations

Police to expand e-challan system in Ludhiana

Around 1 lakh challans have been issued in eight months this year. Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, September 13

If you are violating the traffic rules and are not caught by any cop on the spot, the challan may come calling on your doorstep.

For, the Ludhiana Commissionerate Police have decided to expand the ambit of e-challaning at four more busy intersections in the city with the highest vehicle density.

From present four spots where the cameras were already catching the traffic offenders, the online challaning will soon be spread across the city to cover four more locations identified as busiest and accident-prone in Ludhiana.

(Source: Commissionerate Police, figures of 2022 till August 31, previous years till December 31)

The development is important as traffic violations are rampant in the industrial capital of the state and it was evident from the fact that around 1 lakh traffic offenders were challaned and a whopping fine amounting to over Rs 5.08 crore was slapped on them in the first eight months of the current year.

This is also part of a slew of measures initiated by the Commissionerate Police to further ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in Ludhiana.

The development assumes significance as the industrial hub of the state has earned a dubious distinction of losing more than one precious life and leaving another injured in more than one road accidents reported to the police daily due to clogged roads and traffic chaos, which at times even lead to road rage cases. The situation turns grim during morning and evening hours.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Kaustubh Sharma told The Tribune here on Tuesday that the idea behind spreading the ambit of e-challaning was to curb the traffic violations, which in turn will also help in reducing the road accidents.

He said the cameras to capture the traffic violators and generate the challans were also being installed at Jamalpur chowk, Veer Palace lights, both on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway, and Grand Walk Mall lights and Rajguru Nagar lights, both located on Ludhiana-Ferozepur road.

“The cameras will capture the traffic violations and send the footage to the e-challaning office, which generates the challan as per the offence and dispatch it to the registered address of the violator,” Dr Sharma disclosed.

The Ludhiana police chief said the violator will be given 30 days to pay the fine after the receipt of the challan, failing which the challan will be sent to the competent court, which will summon the violator to initiate further legal proceedings.

Divulging the working of online challaning, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Gurdev Singh, said the e-challaning system was already functional at four intersections – Chhatri Chowk on Mall Road, Pavillion Session Chowk, Durga Mata Mandir Chowk, and Dholewal Chowk – since November 2019 while the same had to be temporarily suspended at two other locations – DC office chowk and Hero bakery chowk – due to ongoing construction work.

He said the violator can also pay the challan online by using the payment link printed on the challan document while a helpline number was also given for any query or help required by the violator.

“Since the enforcement of e-challaning at four intersections since 2019, a marked reduction in traffic violations and road accidents has been recorded, following which it is being spread across the city to make the city roads safer,” the JCP (Traffic) revealed, while informing that the Municipal Corporation has been requisitioned to install the cameras at four more spots, which were expected shortly.

He added that 29,100 traffic challans have been issued at the four e-challaning points between January 2020 and August 2022 and a fine of Rs 54,37,900 has been realised from the violators.

Besides, 90,139 violators have been challaned between January and August 2022, on whom a fine of Rs 4,97,69,150 has been slapped. As many as 2,122 vehicles of habitual and serious offenders have also been impounded during the first eight months of this year.

E-CHALLANING POINTS

OPERATIONAL

  • Chhatri Chowk, Mall Road
  • Pavillion Session Chowk
  • Durga Mata Mandir Chowk, n Dholewal Chowk

Announced

  • Jamalpur Chowk
  • Veer Palace lights on Chandigarh highway
  • Grand Walk Mall lights nRajguru Nagar lights

