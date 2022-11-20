Police yet to identify owner of company

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 19

Despite recovering a huge cache of liquor stored illegally in four godowns at Ishar Singh Nagar, the Ludhiana police are yet to identify the name of the wine contractor who owns Bajaj and Company and had allegedly stored the liquor in the godowns.

The police had registered a case under the Excise Act against the godown owner, Harjinder Singh, the owner of Bajaj and Company and it’s employee Mahinder Singh. Though Bajaj and Company is owned by a renowned businessman of the city, the police are yet to identify the name of the owner.

Investigating officer ASI Harbans Singh said a preliminary probe had stated that the owner of Bajaj and Company had stored liquor illegally in these godowns but the police did not have information about the name of the company owner. “We have identified an employee of the company and soon the owner will be identified and the names will be added to the case that has already been registered.

Excise Department officials said the department had done its job by tracing the godowns where a huge quantity of liquor was illegally stored, adding that they were not aware who was the owner of Bajaj and Company as it was a matter of police investigation and the police could only comment on the same.