Policeman caught taking Rs 1,500 bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

Huge drama witnessed at Halwara on Friday night when ASI Gurmeet Singh accepted a bribe of Rs 1,500 from a resident for returning his auto-rickshaw lying at the Sudhar police station.

Local residents had already laid a trap as they knew that the ASI would come to collect the bribe money. When the policeman accepted the bribe, they cornered him and called police officials to the spot. The residents had kept photo copies of the currency notes which they had given to the ASI as bribe.

Later, the Ludhiana rural police initiated disciplinary action against the policeman.

Activists, led by Sukhwinder Singh, also went live on Facebook. While the activists were making the video, the police official was allegedly saying that he did a mistake by accepting the bribe and he felt sorry for the same. However, the residents were not in a mood to forgive the ASI and they sat on a dharna to seek action against him. When the SHO, Sudhar, assured action against the ASI, they lifted the dharna.

Notably, the people had also snatched the key of the policeman’s car to ensure that the latter should not leave the place.

The video of the incident had also gone viral on social media on Saturday.