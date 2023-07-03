Policeman dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 2

A policeman riding a motorcycle died in an accident on Saturday night around 9 pm when he was heading towards the Sidhwan Bet police station for some work.

The incident occurred near Gurdwara Bhora Sahib on Kishanpura Road.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Jarnail Singh.

ASI Harvinder Singh from the Sidhwan Bet police station said when he was going home, he saw a injured policeman lying on the road. His motorcycle was also lying on the stretch.

The victim was identified as ASI Jarnail Singh. As passers-by gathered at the scene, they took the injured man to the Civil Hospital, Jagraon, in an ambulance. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

Sidhwan Bet police station officials said Jarnail lost control over his motorcycle and fell on the road. He got serious injuries in the mishap.

Initially, the police were suspecting that the policeman was hit by some unidentified vehicle but later it was found that

the victim lost control over his two-wheeler and fell on the road, suffering serious injuries.