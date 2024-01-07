Policeman ends his life

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 6

A policeman died by suicide by hanging himself under suspicious circumstances at his residence in the Focal Point area. He has been identified as Harmanjeet Singh (23). After getting information, officials from the Jeevan Nagar police post reached the spot and took the body to Civil Hospital.

ASI Dalbir Singh said Harmanjeet’s father was an employee of the Punjab Police. After his father’s death, he got the job on compassionate grounds. He was posted at 3rd IRB and was undergoing training. Today, he went to his room and ended his life. His mother saw his hanging body and raised the alarm. Reason of taking the extreme step was yet to be known.