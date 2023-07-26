Policy to help farmers around defence sites: MP

Ludhiana, July 25
The Union Government will soon frame a policy to resolve the issues being faced by farmers whose land falls within the prohibited area around defence establishments.
An assurance was given by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who called on him in New Delhi on Tuesday.
He discussed the issue pertaining to the restrictions on construction around defence establishments under the Works of Defence Act-1903 in the Baddowal area.
He also submitted a representation to the minister, highlighting the plight of the farmers and landowners, who were affected by restrictions in Baddowal.
“The Defence Minister assured me that Baddowal would also be covered in the upcoming national policy,” the MP added.
