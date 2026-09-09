Political leader nabbed from Nepal border in four-yr-old fraud case

The Khanna police have arrested Awadhesh Pandey, national president of the India Janshakti Party, from the Nepal border in connection with a nearly four-year-old fraud case. The suspect had been absconding for a long time. A fraud case was registered against him in 2022 at the City Police Station 2 in Khanna.

The suspect is a native of Saidpur Jageer, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

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Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Khanna, Darpan Ahluwalia, confirmed that the suspect was arrested while attempting to cross the Nepal border. A team of the Khanna police had been after the suspect and chased him near the Nepal border.

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According to reports, the case was registered on October 30, 2022, on the basis of a complaint filed by Rajesh Jain, a resident of Guru Harkrishan Nagar, Khanna.

Jain stated in the FIR that in August 2021, he came to know about the opening of a subsidised ration depot under the ‘Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojana’ through an acquaintance in Patiala and a person named Awadhesh Pandey of Lucknow has started the scheme, claiming to be a Central Government initiative.

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Later, the victim met Awadhesh Pandey. Pandey assured him of opening a ration depot under the scheme and claimed that subsidised ration would be supplied to the depot which could further be sold to the needy and poor at affordable prices. The suspect demanded Rs 2.20 lakh as security for opening the depot.

Money given by mortgaging wife’s jewellery

Jain mortgaged his wife’s jewellery to arrange the money, took the loan and deposited the money into the suspect’s account. The latter then provided him with a fake depot license.

He was then asked to issue ration cards to poor people and accordingly, he registered approximately 700 persons. He allegedly charged them Rs 50 per card. However, neither the ration depot was opened nor did he receive his money back. Later, during investigation, it was found that the licence was also fake. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Pandey at the City Police Station 2. The suspect had been at large since the case was filed.

According to the police, on the instructions of Dr Ahluwalia, police teams were formed to arrest the man. After persistent efforts, the Khanna police arrested Pandey from the Nepal border, at Rajapur Rani, Shravasti district in UP. He is in transit remand and en route to Khanna.

The police said there was no such scheme named ‘Bharat Jan Kalyan Yojna’ launched by the Central Government. The suspect created the fake scheme and issued a licence for opening a subsidised ration depot to a Khanna resident. Now, further probe would clear how many people were duped by him across the country on the pretext of the fraud scheme.