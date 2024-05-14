Political nomad: PPCC chief holds 100 meetings in five days

Nitin Jain
Ludhiana, May 13
In what appears to be a whirlwind display of electioneering, the Congress candidate from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, has stunned observers by holding a staggering 100-odd public and cadre meetings in only five days.
What’s even more surprising is his approach to lodging during the poll campaign period. Instead of opting for a hotel or rented accommodation, the Punjab Congress president is preferring to stay with local Congress supporters, immersing himself in the local community and gaining first-hand insights into issues facing the industrial and business capital of the state.
“He is truly becoming ‘Dillan Da Raja’ in Ludhiana by showing his intent for a positive change,” remarked a localite, Anil Malhotra, at whose place Warring spent a night.
From bustling marketplaces to quiet residential neighbourhoods, the three-time MLA from Gidderbaha, who has come all the way from his home constituency Bathinda, from where his wife Amrita had unsuccessfully applied for the Congress ticket, has traversed every corner of the city, engaging with residents face-to-face and listening intently to their stories and struggles.
“Each meeting has provided him with a deeper understanding of the challenges facing Ludhiana, informing his vision for a brighter future for the constituency,” felt Naresh Gupta of Sector 32-A.
Dismissing the charge of being an “outsider” and here for “summer vacation”, levelled by his friend-turned-foe sitting three-time MP and BJP nominee Ravneet Singh Bittu, Warring, 46, says: “My campaign is redefining the role of a political candidate — one who prioritises listening over rhetoric and understands that real change begins with understanding the needs of the community.”
“As the election date draws near, Warring’s unorthodox campaign serves as a reminder that effective leadership is not measured by the size of rallies or the opulence of accommodations but by the depth of connection and understanding between elected officials and the people they serve,” commented another local resident Rubal, with whom also the PPCC chief stayed overnight.
Former transport minister, Warring says the party high command has fielded him to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana to confront his former party colleague and parliamentarian Ravneet Singh Bittu, whom he calls ‘turncoat, who abandoned their party’, to get the BJP ticket these elections.
Claiming that as Punjab Congress chief, he has been working tirelessly for the entire state, Warring calls it a battle against the BJP. “I harbour no doubt that the people of Ludhiana would resoundingly reject the tyrannous BJP regime,” he adds.
Once party colleagues and close friends, Warring and Bittu, 48, have turned foes in Ludhiana, with the latter calling the Congress candidate, who is also former president of the Indian Youth Congress, an “outsider”, who he says has been “tricked by the sharks in the Congress to end his clout in the party”.
