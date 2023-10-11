Political parties exploiting SYL issue, say BKU leaders

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 10

The Bharti Kisan Union-Lakhowal (BKU), at the state committee meeting here today, categorically stated its commitment to save river waters of Punjab while adding that the state did not have a drop of surplus water and the farmers would fight with all their might to safeguard the rightful claim on river water as per the riparian law.

Addressing the meeting, the BKU chief Ajmer Singh Lakhowal ‘condemned’ all successive governments and political parties for exploiting the issue of SYL Canal to draw political mileage and befool the farmers. “For many years after independence of the country, the Congress party kept garnering votes by raking farm-related issues and now the BJP government at centre is doing the same,” he added.

Senior vice president Avtar Singh Mehlon, General Secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal and other functionaries condemned AAP government headed by Bhagwant Mann for delaying the compensation for crop and other losses caused by floods. They said the government had failed to fulfil its promise of immediate payment of Rs 15,000 per acre as compensation without any ‘girdawari’ direct to the farmers’ bank accounts.

The BKU also asked the government to provide promised financial assistance of Rs 3,000 per acre for waste management, take steps for adequate supply of DAP fertilisers and curb sale of spurious seeds and farm chemicals to save the farmers from being cheated.

