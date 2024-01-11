Political parties in war of words over Ram temple inauguration

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, January 10

Leaders from different political parties feel that the inauguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya is a big event but it must not be politicised. It would be unfair if it is given a political colour or any one party tries to derive mileage out of it. The BJP accuses the Congress of trying to give it a political colour and says it was just committed to constructing the temple and developing Ayodhya as a “tourist destination”.

“Who is giving it a political colour? Certainly not the BJP as the apex court gave the permission to construct Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Not even a single penny has been taken from the government for its construction and the devotees made huge donations. And yes, the area which is developed, has been provided by the UP government as Ayodhya would certainly become a tourist spot, which would attract lakhs of visitors,” said BJP chief spokesperson, Punjab, Col Jaibans Singh who added that the Congress party was trying to give it a political hue by boycotting the event.

Mamta Ashu, wife of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that this concerns religious sentiments of crores of Hindus in India and one welcomes it. “But it does not belong to any one particular party. In fact, the then Congress Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had got the Mandir’s doors opened in 1986. Again, Rajiv Gandhi was instrumental in getting the telecast of Ramayan done in 1985. Much before the BJP, Congress leaders had put in their efforts on Ram Mandir,” said Mamta Ashu. When asked if she would visit the temple on January 22, Mamta Ashu said since it would be a VVIP event, she would visit the temple later anytime.

The Congress has already announced a boycott of the event. Questioning the stand of Congress leader and MP Ravneet Bittu carrying an idol of Lord Rama on his head, AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi said that Bittu was an agent of the BJP. “If he feels that Lord Rama belongs to all, then he should convey it to his party that is boycotting the event. Secondly, the temple belongs to all and the saffron party must not try to get political gains out of it. We are all Ram Bhakts and the BJP should stop playing the political card on the Ayodhya issue,” said Gogi. He added that every time before elections, the BJP played such cards to take the people for a ride.

Echoing similar views, a member of the SAD core committee and senior party leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal said that Sikhs have respect for every religion. “At the same time, a decent democracy will never play with the sentiments of the people or hurt them. We are happy that Ram Mandir has been beautifully constructed at Ayodhya, but let this be a non-political issue,” said Grewal.

The Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Usman Ludhianvi, however said that he would not like to add much to the issue as the case was won in the Supreme Court. “I personally don’t feel it is politicised,” he said.

Congress MP Ravneet Bittu, however, said that Lord Rama does not belong to any party and all religions have respect for Him. As far as boycott of the event by Congress is concerned, the party feels that the event has been organised by the BJP and RSS. “But as far as visiting the temple is concerned, everyone would love to visit it sooner or later,” said Bittu. He said that when the Kartarpur corridor was inaugurated, it was not just the Sikhs who celebrated, people from all religions had expressed happiness. Similar is the case with Ram temple in Ayodhya,” said Bittu.