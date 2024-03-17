Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, March 16

Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, the model code of conduct has been enforced in the district. The elections are scheduled to take place in the state on June 1.

At present, the total number of electors in the Ludhiana district, which comprises a total of 14 state Legislative Assembly constituencies, is 26,54,344, including 14,15,456 males, 12,38,744 females and 144 third gender individuals. The elector count could potentially rise due to the registration of new voters.

In the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, which consists of nine Legislative Assembly constituencies — Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Atam Nagar, Gill, Dakha and Jagraon — there are a total of 17,28,619 electors, including 9,22,005 males, 8,06,484 females, and 130 third gender individuals, at present. Additionally, five Assembly constituencies of Ludhiana district — Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Payal and Raikot — fall in the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said they would ensure strict enforcement of the model code of conduct during the elections. She emphasised the administration’s dedication to conduct free, fair, transparent and peaceful Lok Sabha polls in Ludhiana.

Sawhney said with the enforcement of the poll code starting today, the district administration has formed various teams to facilitate smooth and hassle-free election preparations. Specifically, a model code of conduct enforcement team, under the chairmanship of the ADC (Rural Development), has been established to oversee its strict enforcement. Additionally, teams for expenditure monitoring and electoral ballot paper management had been constituted.

She mentioned the establishment of a complaint committee/grievances cell, headed by the ADC (Jagraon), to address concerns related to the poll process. A dedicated complaint cell, reachable at 0161-2310430, has been set up to operate 24x7, ensuring the proper implementation of the poll code. Citizens can report any violations or issues they may encounter during the poll period. They can contact or lodge complaints through the helpline number 1950, email (electioncomplaints.ldh2024@gmail. com). Besides, public can lodge their complaints via the C-VIGIL App of the Election Commission.

Sawhney further talked about permissions committee, led by the ADC (Jagraon), responsible for handling requests for permission regarding rallies, proceedings, use of public places and vehicles. Regarding flying squads, she said a total of 27 teams would be operational in the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency and 42 teams in the district. Each flying squad, comprising four personnel from different departments, will be deployed round-the-clock to ensure vigil and security at polling booths.

Officials shared information about booth arrangements, indicating that a total of 2,919 polling booths would be set up across the district, with 1,842 catering to the Ludhiana parliamentary constituency, to facilitate hassle-free voting for all eligible citizens.

To prevent any violations of the poll code, 39 checkpoints or nakas have been established across the district through joint efforts involving the Ludhiana CP (21 nakas), Khanna SSP (10 nakas) and Rural/Jagraon SSP (8 nakas). Additionally, 1 coy CRPF has been deployed in the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate while two battalions of the BSF have been deployed in each of the Khanna police district and Ludhiana-rural police district.

Extensive Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities are being undertaken throughout the district to encourage people to vote and enrol those who have not yet joined the voter list. A nodal officer has been appointed in each Assembly constituency to oversee the SVEEP activities.

On Saturday, the DC directed bank officials to provide details of suspicious transactions during the elections. She asked them to report unusual and suspicious cash withdrawals or deposits exceeding Rs 1 lakh in an account during the poll, without any such instance of deposit or withdrawal during the past two months.

