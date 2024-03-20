Poll code violation: Civil Surgeon gets notice

Ludhiana, March 19
Assistant Returning Officer, Ludhiana East-cum-Estate Officer, GLADA, has served notice on the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh, and asked him to get pictures of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at hoardings installed at Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand Cinema covered within 24 hours, failing which action will be taken for violating the model code of conduct.
The issue was highlighted by The Tribune in these columns on Monday after which the action was taken. However, the pictures of the Chief Minister on hoardings at the clinic was finally covered today after the notice was served on the Civil Surgeon.
With the poll code imposed from March 16, the state Health Department had ordered the removal of photos of the Chief Minister from Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state but the clinic near Chand Cinema was found violating the model code of conduct.
