Ludhiana

Polling staff attend training

To prepare for the upcoming elections, Khalsa College for Women hosted a two-day training session on Wednesday for Presiding Officers (PROs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APROs), and Polling Officers (POs). The training included hands-on practice with EVMs and VVPAT machines (for PROs) and a session on the ECINET application (for all three roles). This aimed to familiarize personnel with election procedures and real-time information sharing. Master trainers were present to guide the PROs. IT expert Saurabh Rai presented on the ECINET application. General Observer Rajeev Kumar emphasized the importance of efficient and transparent performance of duties by the polling personnel.
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:23 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
To ensure polling personnel are familiar with the rules and procedures, hands-on training of EVMs, VVPAT machines and a training session on Electoral Commission of India: Network (ECINET) was held on Wednesday for Presiding Officers (PRO), Assistant Presiding Officers (APRO) and Polling Officers (PO) at Khalsa College for Women.

While the hands-on training of EVMs and VVPAT machines was held for PROs, the training session for ECINET application was held for PROs, APROs and POs. The officials stated the EVMs and VVPAT machines used in the training were strictly for training purposes. Master trainers were also deployed during to make the PROs aware of the workings of the machines. The officials stated that batches of personnel were formed and the training exercise would continue for two days.

An IT expert from ECI, Saurabh Rai, also shared a presentation regarding the functioning of ECINET application and how the real-time information has to be shared through the application.

General Observer Rajeev Kumar directed polling personnel to perform their duty in an efficient and transparent manner.

