Polling staff await election duty allowance

Ludhiana, March 1
The polling staff of the Ludhiana East constituency are waiting for the election duty allowance. While polling staff of most of the other constituencies have got their allowance, but about 700-800 staff members, who had performed duty in the Ludhiana East constituency, are still waiting for the online transfer of the allowance.
Tehel Singh from the Government School Teachers’ Union here said Rs 2,500 or Rs 2,000 hardly matter but what matters is when others have got the allowance, why has our Returning Officers late in disbursing it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it