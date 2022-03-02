Polling staff await election duty allowance

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 1

The polling staff of the Ludhiana East constituency are waiting for the election duty allowance. While polling staff of most of the other constituencies have got their allowance, but about 700-800 staff members, who had performed duty in the Ludhiana East constituency, are still waiting for the online transfer of the allowance.

Tehel Singh from the Government School Teachers’ Union here said Rs 2,500 or Rs 2,000 hardly matter but what matters is when others have got the allowance, why has our Returning Officers late in disbursing it.