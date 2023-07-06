Polluted Buddha Nullah overflows, water enters houses in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, July 5
Shortly after rainfall on Wednesday, the water levels in the highly polluted Buddha Nullah rose significantly, resulting in overflowing at different locations near Chandar Nagar Bridge, Vivek Nagar and near the Chand Cinema underpass. It seems the Municipal Corporation (MC), Ludhiana, had not taken any concrete measures to prevent such a situation.
Traffic jams
Amid the rainfall, traffic jams were also witnessed on Hambran Road, DMC Road and another stretch along the Buddha Nullah.
Consequently, the polluted water from the overflowing nullah accumulated in streets of nearby residential areas, causing numerous problems for residents. Some residents complained regarding the intrusion of foul-smelling water into their homes.
Residents near new Kundanpuri Bridge also encountered difficulties due to waterlogging. A section
of the road along the Buddha Nullah near the railway bridge at Peeru Banda was again submerged, obstructing the movement of many commuters.
Later, civic body officials took action by placing sandbags at vulnerable points. However, residents accused the MC authorities of neglecting to reinforce weak spots of the nullah. A resident also alleged that the MC had earlier dumped waste removed from the nullah on the banks at certain locations, instead of strengthening the banks in a proper manner.
Rocky Bhatia, a former councillor, claimed that lack of adequate reinforcement of Buddha Nullah banks was the cause of its overflow today, leading to the accumulation of its polluted water in nearby residential areas. Previously, the authorities should have implemented measures to strengthen the water body to prevent such overflow.
However, the MC’s Superintending Engineer concerned could not be contacted for comments.
