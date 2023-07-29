Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 28

Commuters faced a harrowing time as both sides of the National Highway-44 (Ludhiana-Delhi) near Sherpur Chowk here were flooded with polluted water after a short spell of rain.

They had to struggle while traversing the stretches inundated with black polluted water. Traffic snarls were also witnessed due to inundation.

Two-wheeler riders encountered challenges while navigating through the foul-smelling water on the NH-44 near Sherpur Chowk. NHAI’s stormwater drains appeared to be non-functional.

Expressing frustration, some commuters called for a thorough investigation into actual sources of the polluted water accumulation on the highway. They said the accumulated water appeared to be a mix of rainwater, sewage and industrial waste. Despite the situation, a dedicated traffic police officer was seen managing the flow of vehicles amid the flooded water.

Rajat Sood, a businessman, said both stretches of the national highway were flooded with polluted water near Sherpur Chowk this morning.

“It appeared to be a combination of rainwater and industrial wastewater flooding the highway stretches. He emphasised the need for a thorough probe into the matter. Both NHAI and MC should be responsible for ensuring proper drainage of rainwater.”

Sukhwinder Singh, another commuter, shared his struggle while riding his motorcycle through the polluted water. He expressed difficulty in controlling his bike when heavy vehicles passed through the flooded sections. He urged the administration to take necessary measures to avert waterlogging on the stretches of the NH-44.

MC Executive Engineer Parshotam said water was accumulated on the highway due to rainfall and not sewer overflow. MC’s Superintending Engineer Ravinder Garg said they would investigate whether any industry was discharging wastewater onto the highway.

NHAI Project Director Ashok Kumar said that he would look into the matter and take measures to address the issue of waterlogging.

Giaspura Chowk and Giaspura Road also experienced waterlogging after rainfall. Residents said sewer lines were full on Giaspura’s Sua Road this morning. Later, officials claimed the sewerage was functioning normally.