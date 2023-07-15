 Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

People wade through knee-deep polluted water in Dhoka Mohalla, Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 14

Kavita Rani (45) and her family have been facing a distressing time since their house and street at Dhoka Mohalla was flooded with sewage mixed with chemical water. The polluted water came through the sewer lines connected to a nearby swollen Ganda Nullah. As she said, their four beds with boxes, furniture, clothes, utensils, washing machine and many more articles worth lakhs were damaged after polluted water entered their house and remained accumulated for a week.

She and her family now reside on the upper floor of the house where her sister’s family is already living as all rooms on the ground floor have been flooded by water that stinks. However, they are yet to receive an assurance from the government authorities about the payment of any compensation. Her family members are also worried as they fear that the accumulated polluted water might have caused damage to the foundations of their house. The various streets of Dhoka Mohalla were still flooded on Friday.

People in other areas close to Ganda Nullah like Dharampura, Madhopuri, Harbanspura and other low-lying flooded places, faced a similar situation. The household articles of numerous persons were damaged as their homes were inundated with foul-smelling water. It has come to light that many of those affected by the flooding belong to economically weaker sections and are anxiously awaiting government assistance.

According to the residents, the swollen nullah caused its polluted water to flow back into the streets through sewer lines and road gullies. Consequently, foul-smelling water also inundated numerous houses in such areas.

A resident of Dharampura stated that the water has been drained out from his house, but most of their belongings were damaged by the flood. “After the water had accumulated in our house and on the street, we shifted to another place. We are still waiting for the polluted water to be removed from the street where our house is situated,” he said.

Former Deputy Mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra said the polluted water had entered many houses in the low-lying areas near Ganda Nullah, which merges into Buddha Nullah. As Buddha Nullah was flowing at a high level, the water from Ganda Nullah flowed back into the sewer lines, resulting in flooding in these low-lying areas.

Malhotra further stated that officials of the Municipal Corporation were making efforts to pump out the flooded water from the streets. He emphasised the need for the government to conduct a survey of the affected areas, as the polluted floodwater had caused significant damage to houses and personal belongings of the people, mostly from a financially weaker background. He demanded that compensation be provided to those impacted by the flood.

Meanwhile, some traders also claimed that the polluted water had entered their shops, and they would be able to assess the actual damage once the water recedes from the streets.

Household articles damaged

