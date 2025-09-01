Pollution board put on notice over ‘inaction’ against illegal establishments along Sidhwan Canal Road

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a formal notice to the Member Secretary of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) in response to an execution Application (EA) filed by the Public Action Committee (PAC).

The petition alleges non-compliance with the Tribunal’s earlier order dated July 30, 2024, regarding environmental violations by several commercial establishments operating outside the Municipal Corporation limits of Ludhiana.

The establishments include a wine shop-cum-tavern, restaurants and banquet halls situated along the Sidhwan Canal Road, also known as the Ladhowal Bypass. These units have been accused of flouting the environmental norms, including illegal effluent discharge and unauthorised construction on land belonging to the Irrigation Department.

The background

In its July 2024 order, the Tribunal had directed the applicant to submit a detailed complaint to the PPCB. The board was instructed to examine allegations and take remedial action within three months of receiving the complaint. The PAC submitted a comprehensive complaint on August 10, 2024, but claimed that no substantial action had been taken by the PPCB to address the violations.

NGT’s current directions

The NGT has now issued a notice to respondents, requiring them to file their response via affidavit at least one week before the next hearing.

The applicant has been directed to serve the notice and submit proof of service within the same time frame. The matter is scheduled for hearing on November 13.

Environmental concerns

PAC members have previously highlighted that many of these establishments lack proper sewage treatment systems and have encroached upon public land.

“The alleged inaction by the regulatory authorities has raised concerns about unchecked pollution and degradation of the canal ecosystem. This latest development underscores growing public scrutiny over environmental governance and the role of regulatory bodies in enforcing compliance. The upcoming hearing may prove pivotal in determining accountability and future action against the violators,” said Kapil Arora, member of the PAC.