Polythene bags seized

Ludhiana, September 1
MC teams conducted a drive in the main vegetable market near the Jalandhar bypass this morning and confiscated 11 quintals of banned plastic carry bags, an official said.
“Raids were conducted around 6:30 am and officials of the market committee were also invited to the spot by the MC officials. Catching two violators in possession of huge quantity of banned plastic bags, the MC teams issued hefty challans of Rs 20,000 each against the traders/vendors”, officials said.
