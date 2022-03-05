Pooja, Damini, Maheep come back home safely from Ukraine

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 4

New life had just begun for Pooja Rani and she had no idea that it would take such an ugly turn. A first-year student at Kyiv Medical University had gone to Ukraine in December to begin her medical studies.

Damini with her parents in Ludhiana. Tribune photo

“I was excited to start a new phase of my life but God had something else in store and the war started. I was new to the place and it took a lot of effort and courage to reach the border on our own. When the war started, we lived in bunkers at night and during the day we used to go to our hostel,” she said.

Pooja along with her friends reached the Poland border by boarding a train. “We had to walk by foot till the railway station and from there we boarded a train to Lviv which was a nine hours journey and after that we arranged a bus for 100 dollars and reached the Poland border. At the Poland border there was a long lane. We waited for seven hours to cross the border. Once we crossed the border everything was taken care of by the embassy. I came back under the “Mission Ganga”, evacuation plan,” she said.

Daimini Thakur (20), student of Ukranian Medical Stomatological Academy, reached back today late evening. Family members cannot thank God enough as their daughter has arrived back safely and the first thing they did was to pay obeisance at temple and gurdwara and thank the Almighty.

“We could easily hear the bombing outside and lived in a bunker for four days. Then we thought for how long we could stay here. So, finally we took the decision of moving towards the border. All my friends got together and collected 100 dollars and started our journey. The journey was 22 hours long. We reached the Hungarian border through Budapest. Now, that I am finally home, I am relieved and can only thank God for a safe return,” said Damini.

Maheepinder Kaur is finally united with her family after a long ordeal. Her journey started on February 28 when relaxation was given in the curfew.

“We walked and reached Railway station which took us two hours. Ukraine citizens were being given preference, but we managed to catch the train and reached Lviv. We hired a van and reached the border and on March 2 we entered Poland. On March 3, we reached New Delhi and today I am here with my parents at my home,” said a visibly relieved Maheep, who is a sixth year student of Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine.

Maheep rued that students of some other countries were also studying with them. Their countries got them evacuated before the war started, but no such step was taken by India, said Maheep.