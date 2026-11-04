The poor condition of Gill Road, which has been under construction for nearly two years, claimed the life of a youth on Tuesday. The victim, a gym trainer, died at the scene after his motorcycle slipped on the damaged stretch and a bus ran over him. The bus driver managed to escape.

According to information, the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, had awarded the work under which the contractor laid a look road over the existing cement road. The new surface developed cracks within a few days. On Tuesday, a Bullet motorcycle slipped on the broken portion. A bus coming from behind failed to apply brakes in time and ran over the youth’s head, killing him instantly. The deceased has been identified as gym trainer Deepak.

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People gathered at the scene informed the police and called an ambulance. However, the government ambulance that claims to provide road safety services came only after nearly three-and-a-half hours.

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Expressing grief over the death, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Atam Nagar Assembly constituency in-charge Jagbir Singh Sokhi said it was a matter of shame for the state government that the nearly 2-km stretch of Gill Road had remained under construction for almost two years and was still incomplete.

Sokhi alleged that the incident was not an accident but a murder caused due to the authorities’ lethargy and a nexus between officials and the contractor. He demanded that a murder case be registered against the officials concerned for failing to pay heed to complaints regarding the broken road.