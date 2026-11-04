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Home / Ludhiana / Poor condition of Ludhiana's Gill Road claims life of gym trainer

Poor condition of Ludhiana's Gill Road claims life of gym trainer

Bus ran over youth after his bike slipped on damaged stretch

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:49 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The bus driver managed to escape after the mishap. Representative Image/iStock
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The poor condition of Gill Road, which has been under construction for nearly two years, claimed the life of a youth on Tuesday. The victim, a gym trainer, died at the scene after his motorcycle slipped on the damaged stretch and a bus ran over him. The bus driver managed to escape.

According to information, the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, had awarded the work under which the contractor laid a look road over the existing cement road. The new surface developed cracks within a few days. On Tuesday, a Bullet motorcycle slipped on the broken portion. A bus coming from behind failed to apply brakes in time and ran over the youth’s head, killing him instantly. The deceased has been identified as gym trainer Deepak.

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People gathered at the scene informed the police and called an ambulance. However, the government ambulance that claims to provide road safety services came only after nearly three-and-a-half hours.

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Expressing grief over the death, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Atam Nagar Assembly constituency in-charge Jagbir Singh Sokhi said it was a matter of shame for the state government that the nearly 2-km stretch of Gill Road had remained under construction for almost two years and was still incomplete.

Sokhi alleged that the incident was not an accident but a murder caused due to the authorities’ lethargy and a nexus between officials and the contractor. He demanded that a murder case be registered against the officials concerned for failing to pay heed to complaints regarding the broken road.

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