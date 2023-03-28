Poppy husk seized, 2 held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 27

Two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling were arrested by the police, who claimed to have recovered 25 kg of poppy husk from them. The suspects have been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of Sandhu Nagar in Haibowal, and Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Amar Colony in Ludhiana.

SI Hardev Singh said the duo were riding a scooter when they were stopped for checking by the police. During search, 25 kg of poppy husk was seized from them.

They have been booked under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.