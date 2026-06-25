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Home / Ludhiana / Portal malfunction leaves students seeking admission to govt colleges in the lurch in Ludhiana

Portal malfunction leaves students seeking admission to govt colleges in the lurch in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:58 AM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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The counselling session for government colleges is over, but students have been unable to deposit their fee as the portal continues to malfunction. FILE PHOTO
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The first, second and third round of counselling at government colleges concluded on June 21, but hundreds of selected students are unable to deposit their fee as the official portal continues to malfunction.

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As per university rules, students are required to pay their fee within three to four hours of seat allotment, yet three days have passed since the final counselling and the portal is still inaccessible.

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The last date for fee submission has been fixed as July 21, but the delay has left parents and students anxious. “It is about the students’ future. The authorities must act swiftly,” said a worried parent outside SCD Government College.

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A student echoed the frustration: “We are left in the lurch, standing at the crossroads. Should I take admission in a private college or not? I am confused.”

The situation has drawn sharp criticism from alumni groups. Brij Bhushan Goyal, organising secretary of the alumni association at SCD Government College, remarked, “The state’s Higher Education Department must not keep students and parents on tenterhooks. Their portal is yet not open, and this is really very frustrating.”

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Assistant Director of Higher Education Rajesh Kumar admitted that technical glitches had stalled the process. “A meeting was held today. The issue will be resolved by evening and instructions will be sent to colleges,” he assured.

Meanwhile, private colleges have stepped in to accept fee manually at their counters, offering a temporary alternative. “As a security measure, my friend deposited fee at a private college,” said another student, highlighting the growing uncertainty among aspirants.

The delay has created a precarious situation. While government colleges await fixing of the problem, private institutions are quietly securing admissions.

“The choice is agonizing, whether to wait for the portal to reopen or to safeguard our child’s future by opting for private colleges at higher cost,” said Tejinder Singh, another parent.

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