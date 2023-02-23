Portions of 13 illegal buildings demolished

Ludhiana, February 22
The MC demolished portions of 13 under construction illegal buildings on Jassian road and adjoining areas on Wednesday. These include commercial as well as residential constructions.
The building branch officials stated that the buildings were being constructed in violation of the building bylaws and the owners also failed to get the building plans approved from the MC.
Civic body teams demolished three residential and two commercial buildings in Jain Ccolony on Jassian Road, seven shops being constructed on the main Jassian road and a commercial construction in Kunj Vihar. MC Assistant Town Planner MS Bedi said the violations came to the notice of the officials during routine checking, following which the demolition drive was conducted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...