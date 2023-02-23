Portions of 13 illegal buildings demolished

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

The MC demolished portions of 13 under construction illegal buildings on Jassian road and adjoining areas on Wednesday. These include commercial as well as residential constructions.

The building branch officials stated that the buildings were being constructed in violation of the building bylaws and the owners also failed to get the building plans approved from the MC.

Civic body teams demolished three residential and two commercial buildings in Jain Ccolony on Jassian Road, seven shops being constructed on the main Jassian road and a commercial construction in Kunj Vihar. MC Assistant Town Planner MS Bedi said the violations came to the notice of the officials during routine checking, following which the demolition drive was conducted.