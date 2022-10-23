Portrait on green Diwali

Ludhiana, October 22
A portrait depicting an earthen lamp blended with nature was released by Inspector General of Police (Ludhiana Range) SPS Parmar on Friday. The portrait gave the message of celebrating green Diwali.
SPS Parmar, while releasing the portrait, appreciated the efforts of author and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu for coming up with the portrait to encourage residents to celebrate green and pollution-free Diwali.
“All of us should contribute to make the planet pollution-free and only our resolve for the same can ensure healthy environment for our future generations,” Sandhu said.
