Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

Sewage accumulation on road, streets, poor maintenance of parks major concern

A sewer overflows in Sector 39 near a private school during recent rainfall. Photo: Inderjeet Verma



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 20

One of the posh areas of the city — Sector 39 — in Ward number 18 is lying in a state of neglect. Residents of certain parts of the sector complained of enduring hardships primarily due to the persistent issue of overflowing sewage for a long time. Parks in the area are also in a dilapidated condition.

Stray cattle roam freely in Mini Rose Garden of Ward 18. Photo: Inderjeet Verma

The residents have expressed anger over the consistent accumulation of sewage on Vardhman Chowk to Moti Nagar Road in Sector 39, even in the absence of any rainfall. Commuters have been facing a difficult time due to the accumulated sewage water on the road.

Sukhdev Singh, a resident, highlighted the deteriorating state of parks and the sewage accumulation on road connecting Vardhman Chowk and Moti Nagar in Sector 39. The situation turns worse during rainy days.

“Whenever it rains, sewers near Moti Nagar and Police Colony Chowk start overflowing. The sewage flows into certain streets, parks in Sector 39 and main Chandigarh Road, leaving the people to face inconvenience. The authorities concerned must take effective measures to fix issues related to sewage overflow and waterlogging,” said another resident.

What residents say

We continue to grapple with accumulation of stinking water on the main Chandigarh Road and internal streets due to overflowing sewers at Police Colony Chowk and near Moti Nagar during rainy days. Additionally, condition of most of the parks is distressing. Foul stench from the sewage disposal unit compounds our troubles. These problems must be addressed soon. —Premjeet Singh, Resident of Sector 39

Even in the absence of rain, sewage accumulates on Vardhman Chowk to Moti Nagar Road in Sector 39, causing trouble for commuters. Stench emanating from the accumulated water is unbearable. During rainy days, the situation worsens. I am witnessing the insanitary conditions for the past one year. We appeal to the authorities to resolve the issue promptly. —Ashish Dogra, Private employee

Also, the residents lamented lack of efforts by the civic body in maintaining various parks in the sector, with ‘missing or stolen’ park grills compounding the issue. The condition of a prominent park known as the ‘Mini Rose Garden’ has also fallen into disrepair. The park has become a habitat for stray cattle with wild grasses overgrowing in various sections.

Some residents near Vardhman Chowk voiced concerns about the foul smell emanating from a sewerage disposal unit constructed a few years ago. They demanded that the Municipal Corporation should find a solution to the problem as the stench has become unbearable.

Ankur Verma of New Moti Nagar highlighted the issue of sporadic instances of contaminated water supply and sewage overflow in the area. Neglected road gullies exacerbate the situation. Besides, incidents of snatching have been on the rise in New Moti Nagar, he alleged.

Main market road, Sec 32 parking lot in poor condition

Furthermore, the main market road and parking area in Sector 32 are also in a poor condition. Residents are demanding swift efforts by the MC to improve the situation, along with redressal of traffic-related concerns. Traffic congestion on the main Chandigarh Road, especially during rainy days, was also a major issue, another resident said.

Former Congress councillor Vanit Bhatia, who won the 2018 elections from Ward 18, claimed that significant development projects, including road construction and expansion, were undertaken during his tenure, from March 2018 to March 2023. A stormwater drainage system was also installed on Chandigarh Road to combat waterlogging issues during his term.

Students too bear the brunt

Students and faculty at Government College (East) and nearby educational institutions on Chandigarh Road are also facing inconvenience due to the continuous overflowing of sewers and accumulation of dirty water on Vardhman Chowk to Moti Nagar Road in Sector 39. But the civic body has not yet undertaken any essential action to address the issues. “Especially during rainy days, the situation becomes worse, making it difficult to commute on the road inundated by sewage. The MC must wake up to resolve the issue.”

