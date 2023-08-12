Posing as CIA officials, two ‘extort’ Rs 50K from cab driver

Ludhiana, August 11
Taxi drivers staged a protest outside the Sidhwan Bet police station alleging that unidentified men posing themselves as CIA officials extorted Rs 50,000 from a taxi driver, Puneet Gupta.
Gupta, who is a resident of Malsian village in Jalandhar, said he was on the way to Ludhiana to make some payment to a businessman, Bobby. When he stopped at a dhaba in Sidhwan Bet, two persons in a Maruti Brezza SUV came and posed themselves as CIA personnel. They started searching the vehicle but found nothing.
“Later, the suspects put some drugs in his car and asked to give Rs 50,000 else threatened to register a drug case against me. After taking the money, the suspects left the scene in their vehicle. On Friday, we staged a protest to inquire if CIA officials had looted the money from me or impersonators committed the crime,” the complainant alleged.
The taxi drivers said if action was not taken against the culprits, they would intensify agitation against the police.
Jagraon DSP Satwinder Virk said an inquiry was marked to the Sidhwan Bet SHO and action would be taken as per law against the guilty.
