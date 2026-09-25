Posing as cops, five abduct man, demand Rs 50K ransom in Ludhiana

Miscreants posing as police personnel abducted a 27-year-old man from Bihari Colony in Ludhiana in a Mahindra Bolero vehicle and later demanded Rs 50,000 as ransom for his release, threatening the family that ‘chitta’ (heroin) was recovered from him.

The family negotiated with the suspects and the deal was settled at Rs 30,000. Acting on information, the police swung into action and detained the miscreants.

Advertisement

On the complaint of Lalita, victim’s mother and a resident of Bihari Colony near Tajpur Road, the Police Division 7 registered a case against Ranvir, a resident of Mundian Kalan; Parmjeet Singh, Karam Ali of Parmjeet Nagar, Mundian Khurd; Kulwinder of Rishi Nagar and Raminderjeet Singh.

Advertisement

In her complaint, Lalita stated that the suspects came in a Mahindra Bolero and a Maruti Swift on September 23, introduced themselves as police officials and forcibly bundled her son Dhiraj Sahni into the Bolero. They also thrashed her son.

After taking him into illegal custody, the suspects called his family and claimed that ‘chitta’ was recovered from him. They demanded Rs 50,000 for the victim’s release. Later, the deal was allegedly settled at Rs 30,000.

Advertisement

Investigating officer ASI Randhir Singh said the police had already received information about the incident. They swung into action, detained the suspects and took the Bolero and Swift vehicles into their custody.

The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in three-day police custody for interrogation. Preliminary probe has revealed that the suspects had prior enmity with the complainant. Further investigation is under way.

The police have registered a case under various sections relating to kidnapping, ransom demand and other serious offences.