Posing as relatives, bike-borne duo kidnap 4-month-old infant in Ludhiana

A four-month-old infant, Aryan, was allegedly kidnapped from a market area in New Chandra Nagar on Sunday evening. Two bike-borne persons, posing as relatives of the family, snatched the child from his cousin’s lap and fled.

According to sources, Sonam, 11, the child’s cousin, had taken her two younger brothers—one aged four years and the other four months—to a nearby shop to buy them chocolates. When she found one shop closed and was looking towards another, a man and a woman suddenly approached her.

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“Those persons told me that ‘Alok bhaiya’ (the children’s father) was calling for the infant and asked me to hand over the child. They then suddenly snatched four-month-old Aryan from my arms and ran away. I tried to chase them for some distance, but they disappeared into the lanes of the locality. I then raised an alarm,” Sonam told police.

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The suspects were said to be between 26 and 30 years of age.

The child’s father, Alok, who was at home at the time, rushed out of the house after hearing about the kidnapping.

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Originally from Ayodhya, Alok has been living in New Chandra Nagar for the past two years and works as a labourer. He said his wife has been unwell and is undergoing treatment. The family had called their niece, Sonam, from Jalandhar to help look after the children.

SHO Haibowal Inspector Jasbir Singh said police reached the spot soon after receiving the information. Teams are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area. Further details will be shared after the investigation and review of the footage, he added.

Sources said police have formed five separate teams to recover the child.