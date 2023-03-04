Posing as scribes, 2 blackmail lottery seller, demand protection money

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

Two persons posing as journalists attempted to blackmail a government lottery stall owner and demanded Rs 10,000 as protection money from him. On suspicion, when the latter asked them their identity proof, the duo failed to produce the same. Later, he lodged a police complaint and a case of fraud, extortion and criminal conspiracy was registered against the suspects.

They have been identified as Vishal Sharda and Bhogal, both residents of LIG flats here.

Complainant Harinder Singh, alias Lucky Dhoka, said he runs a government lottery shop on the Bahadarke road. On February 1, the suspects went to his shop and shot a video in which they tried to show his shop as a illegal lottery selling unit.

“Later, when I called them and asked about the reason of making the video, instead of giving any satisfactory reply, the duo called me to their office at LIG flats. When I went to the spot, the suspects asked for Rs 10,000 per month as protection money. On being asked about the identity proof, they failed to produce the same,” the complainant alleged. The suspects are yet to be arrested.