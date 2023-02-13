Posing as STF employees, four rob youngster of Rs 30K

Ludhiana, February 12
A youth fell victim to four members of a robbers’ gang, posing as special task force (STF) personnel, and lost Rs 30,000 as the suspects threatened the victim to implicate him in a drug smuggling case if he refused to part with the money he was carrying in his pocket.
In a complaint lodged with the police, Dhruv Kumar, a resident of Bal Singh Nagar, said on Friday evening he left home to go to a jewellery shop in Kailash Nagar here to buy gold earrings for his mother with Rs 30,000 in his pocket.
“When I reached Street No. 9 in Bal Singh Nagar, the suspects, who were riding two motorcycles, accosted me. Claiming to be personnel of the STF, they charged me with dealing in drugs and during search, they took out cash from my pocket,” he claimed.
The victim said he was forced to go with the suspects on one of their motorcycles and on reaching Tajpur Road, they said if he refused to pay the money (Rs 30,000) to them, they would implicate him in a drug-trafficking case under the NDPS Act. Dhruv said he gave them the money out of fear and the suspects managed to escape.
The police have identified the suspects as Inderjit Singh, a resident of police quarters, Jamalpur; Jatin Sharma of Guru Market in Samrala Chowk, Ranjit Singh of New Vijay Nagar, and Ravi Kumar. All the suspects were booked under Sections 389, 506 and 34 of the IPC. However, no arrest has been made so far in the case.
Suspects identified, no arrest made so far
