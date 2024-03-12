Possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into sewer line: Centre’s panel

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 11

In what appears to be the incriminating evidence, the Centre’s joint probe panel has hinted at the possibility of discharge of industrial effluent into the sewer line at Giaspura here, where the sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole on April 30 last had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and had left four injured.

The Central joint committee, comprising senior functionaries of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to conduct fresh independent probe into the Giaspura gas leak tragedy, has made this finding after observing significant variation in the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), sulphate and chloride concentration in sewer samples collected from manholes near investigation/ affected area and inlet to the sewage treatment plant (STP) located at Balloke to which the Giaspura sewer line was attached.

In its 58-page inquiry report submitted before the NGT recently, a copy of which is with The Tribune, the joint probe panel submitted that it was evident that significant variation was observed in BOD, COD, sulphate and chloride concentration in sewer samples collected from manholes near investigation/ affected area and inlet to the said STP indicates possibility of discharge of industrial effluent in the sewer line.

NDRF and police personnel at the gas leak incident site near Giaspura in Ludhiana. FILE PHOTO

“A team from the CPCB carried out a visit to Giaspura on December 20, 2023, as directed by a joint committee to assess effluent generation process and their management in a few units randomly and also assess sewer connections of units/other premises around the affected area,” it revealed.

Sharing the observations made by the CPCB team, the probe panel divulged that four red category units were selected from 200-m to 500-m radius upstream of the adjacent affected area of the gas leak and these were visited to verify effluent generation and its treatment mechanism. “At the time of the inspection, these units were found in operation. These are members of the CETP. The team observed that effluent generation through pre-post rinsing wastewater after plating/ acid bath is collected in effluent storage collection tanks provided by these units on their premises and the same is lifted by the CETP through GPS-enabled tankers after online booking by the units. These are small units mainly engaged in the job and the quantum of effluent generation is less,” it noted.

Submitting that based on records provided by the units as well as the CETP operator for one year from April 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, no discrepancy was found, the Central joint committee reported that the amount of water consumption as reflected in water meters installed by the units was found in synchronisation with the effluent lifted by the CETP operator as per verification made from the records as well as manifest data.

“As per consent, domestic effluent is permitted to be discharged into sewer,” it stated while noting that most of the units located in the region were white category machining units and were exempted from consent management.

The inquiry report further submitted that the inspection of three white category units located upstream of the gas leak site had also been carried out to see engaged activities. “These units are mostly engaged in dry work i.e. trading of iron parts, welding, fabrication and machining of auto parts,” it revealed while stating that the domestic effluent/ rainwater was discharged through houdis (vents) into the branch sewer line from these units and drainage pipe was provided at the personal houdi of white category units for discharge of rainwater.

“Since the white category units are also engaged in machining works of iron parts, fine iron particles in powder form may enter the sewer line along with domestic effluent/ storm water through floor cleaning as well as hand washing from these units,” the Centre’s joint panel observed while stating that the area was crowded with residential establishments of migrant labourers, who work in industries.

At the upstream of the tragedy point, there were a lot of dormitory type establishments, which were called vehras in local terms. In these small dormitories, many families live in a small area.

The experts visited three residential establishments at the branch sewer line upstream of the gas leak site. In one residential establishment, around 20 persons were found residing in a plot of 150 sq yards and in another establishment of about 180 sq yards, nearly 50 persons were found residing.

A cluster of meat shops exists at the upstream area of the affected site. Further, there were many tiny shops in the upstream area.

During the visit to two commercial establishments as well as three residential establishments located at around 40 m to 200 m radius upstream of the affected area, toilets as well as houdis were verified and P-traps/ water seal traps were found at all Indian/ western toilets and observed houdis, except on the affected premises.

“All these establishments were connected to the branch sewer line through a closed houdi and the branch sewer line was further connected to the Sua Road main sewer line,” the probe panel reported.

NGT was, however, yet to take up the report.

Earlier, the NGT had on October 13 last “rejected” the report of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chairman-led joint inquiry committee, while terming it “not convincing” and had ordered a fresh independent probe into the sudden release of high concentration of hydrogen sulphide (H2S) gas from a roadside manhole in Giaspura here on April 30 last, which had claimed 11 lives, including five of a family, and had left four injured.

PPCB gave clean chit to polluting industries

The eight-member fact-finding joint committee, headed by PPCB chairman Adarsh Pal Vig, had concluded in its report, which had earlier been “rejected” by the NGT, that the actual causes of the incident are “very difficult” to establish, while giving a “clean chit” to the polluting industries on the ground that “no polluting industry was responsible for the incident”.

The PPCB had submitted the 397-page voluminous report to the NGT on October 11 last, after conducting the inquiry for over five months.

NGT took suo motu notice

Taking a suo motu notice of the incident, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by the then chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel and comprising the then judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and executive member Dr A Senthil Vel, had on May 2 last ordered to constitute the panel to inquire and submit its report to the Tribunal on or before June 30.

Taking up the matter on October 13 last, the NGT Principal Bench, headed by chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, and comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil, had said the report had attributed the gas leak to the escape of gases from the sewer line, which “does not appear to be convincing”.

NGT ordered fresh probe

The NGT had ordered a fresh probe, saying: “We are of the opinion that a fresh report by an independent committee is required to be obtained as the issue is serious wherein an incident of gas leak has caused death of as many as 11 persons. The possibility of a repeat of such an incident cannot be ruled out, therefore, it is important to ascertain the real cause of the gas leak and to fix the responsibility.”

It had constituted a three-member committee, comprising MoEF&CC Joint Secretary, CPCB Member Secretary, and one professor to be nominated by the Director, IIT Delhi having expertise in the field.

