Possible grenade attack averted; 5 held after exchange of fire with police

Taking action against organised crime, the Ludhiana rural police have arrested five youths after exchange of fire at Jandi village in Sidhwan Bet near Jagraon on Saturday evening. Police recovered a hand grenade (suspected to be live) and a .32 bore pistol from their possession.

Preliminary questioning of the suspects revealed that they may have intended to use the grenade to target a bakery in Nakodar, Jalandhar. Police investigations are underway to verify this information.

Ludhiana Rural Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Ankur Gupta, Superintendent of Police Harkamal Kaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police Detective Inderjit Singh and other officials who supervised the operation immediately reached the spot.

SSP Dr Ankur Gupta told The Tribune that the police had received secret information indicating that five individuals travelling in a black Scorpio-N were carrying a live grenade and were planning to use it in the Nakodar area. Acting on this tip-off, officials followed the vehicle near Jandi village in Sidhwan Bet. During the chase, the suspects crashed into a tree, then opened fire on the police. In self-defence, one officer returned fire and a bullet hit one Amjad Masih in the leg. The injured suspect was subsequently sent to the hospital, while the others attempted to flee but were overpowered and arrested by the police.

The arrested accused were identified as ⁠Arjun Singh alias Taj (18), a resident of Mugal Chak Gill village, PS Sadar, Tarn Taran; Amjid Masih (22) alias Benny, a resident of Kakka Kandiala village in Tarn Taran; Sajan (18), a resident of Kakka Kandiala village in Tarn Taran; ⁠ ⁠Balraj Singh (22), a resident of Pandori Gola village; and⁠ Manpreet Singh (20), a resident of Mugal Chak Gill village, Tarn Taran.

During search, a grenade and an illegal weapon was found in the car. The grenade — reportedly possessed by accused Arjun Singh — is suspected to be live and the bomb disposal squad was called to verify its status, added SSP Gupta.

“Although preliminary investigations suggest that the accused may have planned to throw the grenade somewhere in the Nakodar area, nothing has been confirmed yet. There is also a possibility that the accused might have intended to deliver the grenade to others in the area. At this stage, no conclusions can be drawn,” maintained SSP Gupta.

DSP Detective Inderjit Singh said that it would be too early to reveal for which gang these accused were working. So far, a case under Arms Act and Explosives Act was registered against them.