Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 5

People, who contracted Omicron variant of Covid, recovered within five to seven days, but they are having long lasting after effects post recovery.

People are complaining of persistent headache, joint pains, memory loss, hair loss, shortness of breath, gastrointestinal issues, neurological symptoms and concentration difficulties as major issues.

Juhi, who recently recovered from Covid, said she was feeling weak post recovery and facing difficulty in concentration. “I have taken one week off from my workplace as I was unable to meet my deadlines. My doctor has prescribed me multi-vitamins and tonics to cope up the loss,” she said.

Another patient, Sameer, who recently got recovered from Covid, said he was having continuous headache and sleep-related issues after recovering from Covid. “Besides, I also feel fatigue and anxiety,” he added.

An expert in general medicine said, “A lot of patients this time are complaining of neurological issues. Many patients post recovery are complaining of brain fog syndrome like forgetfulness and insomnia.”

“Although there is no evidence that there is any difference between the aftereffects of Delta and Omicron variant, but patients are coming with various issues related to heart, neurology, general fatigue and restlessness,” he added.