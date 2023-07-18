Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, July 17

Following recent floods that wreaked havoc in various areas within and outside the city, trouble did not subside for those people who were impacted. The residents in flood-hit areas are disappointed and angry as the authorities concerned are yet to conduct any survey to assess damages to their properties and belongings. They are hoping and looking forward to the government for getting compensation.

The residents of Dhoka Mohalla, Dharampura, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Park, CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar, Tajpur Road slums, Allowal, and other areas have reported flood-related damages to their properties and belongings. Besides, fields in around 70 villages were inundated, as per information.

In areas of Dhoka Mohalla and Dharampura on Monday, the residents continued to face filthy and unhygienic conditions caused by clogged and overflowing sewers and accumulated silt. Several streets in the affected areas are still filled with black foul-smelling polluted water.

Expressing her worries, Narinder Kaur, a 42-year-old resident at Dhoka Mohalla, near Baba Than Singh Chowk, said she and her family had invested their lifetime savings in purchasing furniture and other household items. Unfortunately, the floods caused by the Ganda Nullah damaged her belongings and property. To make matters worse, on Monday, her house got inundated with polluted water due to choked sewers. Her daughter, after coming in contact with the dirty water, is suffering from a severe skin infection.

“Despite the distressing situation, no representatives from government departments have visited her to conduct any survey of the damaged articles. The authorities must pay compensation to us,” she added.

Walls of various buildings bear stains of the polluted water. Harbans Singh said the stinking floodwater remained accumulated in their house for 10 days, resulting in severe damage to household items. They have spent Rs 3,000 on the repair of the fridge. He sought that the government should provide compensation for the losses.

Gursehaj Singh said the floodwater damaged his kitchen items, almirahs, water pump, inverter and furniture, amounting to lakhs of rupees in losses.

A trader, Avinash, said the polluted water had entered his shop, damaging his stock of rice and pulses.

Karamjit Singh from Hardev Nagar said the floods, triggered by the Buddha Nullah, inflicted severe damage to floors and various articles in his house. Despite the extent of the damages, no government authorities have visited the area to conduct any survey. He emphasised that the government should provide compensation to those affected by the floods.

The MLA, Ludhiana Central, Ashok Parashar Pappi, said the administration would get a survey of flood-hit areas done and the government would provide compensation accordingly to affected people.

Risk of disease outbreaks

During a visit to flood-hit areas near the Ganda Nullah, residents said several persons had been suffering from skin infections, fever and other illnesses. The unhygienic conditions present a significant risk of potential disease outbreaks.