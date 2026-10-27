Post office agent dupes elderly woman of Rs 15-lakh RD savings

A case of alleged fraud involving savings of an elderly woman has come to light in Ludhiana. Hoping to save funds for her old age, the woman deposited monthly instalments of a recurring deposit (RD) with a post office agent for 14 years and the total amount paid was Rs 15 lakh. However, the agent misappropriated the funds.

The woman in her complaint alleged that when the time came to reclaim her deposit, she was allegedly given false assurances instead of receiving the money. The woman claimed the amount she had carefully saved over the years was never actually deposited in the post office.

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After investigation, the Daresi police on Sunday registered a case against Roshan Lal Kalra, a resident of Lucky Enclave, Basti Chowk, on the complaint of Kulwant Kaur of New Shivpuri.

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The complainant told the police that she had started a recurring deposit scheme through a post office agent, who had a office near the Clock Tower here. From 1998 to 2012 she regularly paid him monthly instalments. The agent, she said, would assure her each time that the money had been deposited in her RD account. Relying on the assurances, she continued paying him for years without any inkling of the trouble that lay ahead.

The woman alleged that in 2012 she left for Canada to stay with her children. Even after going abroad she believed her years of savings were safe and that she would receive the amount later. She sent a relative to the agent to enquire about the RD. He again assured that the money would be released soon and mentioned that the woman had been given a card containing all details, thereby stalling the matter.

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Years passed but the woman received nothing. In 2025, after returning to India from Canada, she again contacted the agent and asked about her deposit. Once more she received no satisfactory reply and was met only with further assurances. When she approached the post office, she was shocked to learn that no RD account existed in her name. She then suspected that the money she had paid for 14 years under the RD scheme had never been deposited and had been retained by the agent.

Alleging fraud, she lodged a complaint with senior police officers on September 11, 2025. The police examined the complaint and after a probe lasting over a year, the Daresi police have now registered a case against Roshan Lal.

The police said a thorough investigation was under way. Efforts would be made to trace where the money paid by the woman over the years had gone and whether any amount was actually deposited in the post office under the RD scheme. Further action would follow on the basis of findings.