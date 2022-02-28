Post polls, illegal constructions gain momentum in LIT colonies

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, February 27

With the polling for the Assembly elections in the state being completed and government employees back on their duties in their respective offices, illegal construction activity, especially that of commercial buildings, most of them with non-compoundable violations, has gained momentum again in most of the colonies under the administrative control of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT).

While two multistorey commercial complexes are coming up on the main road of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in F block, several other residential buildings were being fully or partly being converted into commercial entities without change of land use (CLU) and approved building plans in blatant violation of the building bylaws.

Alleging that officials of the engineering branch of the LIT were in collusion with builders and field staff were deliberately disregarding the violations, Council of RTI Activists secretary Arvind Sharma has lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary, Punjab, with copies to the Principal Secretary, Director and Chief Vigilance Officer, Local Government, Punjab, to take cognisance of illegal building activities and huge financial loss being caused to the exchequer by way of CLU charges.

He said in the complaint that repeated complaints lodged with LIT officials right from Superintending Engineer down to the Junior Engineers concerned of the LIT had fallen on deaf ears, which proved their connivance in the unlawful building activity beyond any shadow of doubt.

Sharma also pointed out that several junior and senior rung officials and employees in the engineering branch were working at their present place of posting for the past several years, some of them even for more than a decade. As a result, they have formed a nexus with unscrupulous builders for filling their personal coffers at the cost of the exchequer.

The complainant called for a high-level probe into the thriving illegal construction activity in Trust colonies so that responsibility of the officials and filed staff concerned could be fixed and the guilty could be brought to book. He also sought immediate shifting of employees and officials who had overstayed at their place of posting for indefinite period so that the working of the engineering branch of the LIT could be streamlined.