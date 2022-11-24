Post state order, Ludhiana rural police want cancellation of 116 arms licences

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 23

After the state government issued the order to review the arms licences issued by the Punjab Police and asked the police commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and other authorities concerned to submit a report within three months, the Ludhiana rural police while taking a lead on Wednesday recommended the cancellation of as many as 116 arms licences.

Confirming the development to The Tribune on Wednesday, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Ludhiana rural, Harjeet Singh, said as per the record of the Ludhiana rural police, as many as 9,066 arms licences had been issued till date and against these licences, there are as many as 9,264 registered weapons as some licencees are holding more than one weapon.

On the directions of the Punjab Government and Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, our special committee has started a scrutiny of all the arms licences. Our team has found that about 116 arms licences should be cancelled immediately as some licence holders are facing criminal cases, some are living abroad and some have not renewed the licences, said SSP Singh.

The SSP said, “Out of these 116 arm licences, which have been recommended for cancellations to the Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, 25 licence holders are facing criminal cases of sorts and FIRs have been registered against them, 20 holders are non-resident Indians who have been living in abroad without renewing the licences of weapons, 15 holders have sold their weapons but they didn’t pursue licence cancellations, 20 licence holders have died and their heirs have not informed the police.”

Once the Ludhiana DC approves the cancellation of these 116 arms licences, all licence holders will have to dispose of their weapons by duly following the legal procedure either by selling to the genuine arms licence holder or by depositing at the police station concerned. No licence holder can keep arms with them after the cancellation of arms licence, revealed SSP Singh.

Asked as to how the persons facing criminal cases managed to get arms licence, the SSP said even a person facing a criminal case could get an arms licence if he was facing a threat to his life, but if there was no threat, licence could not be issued.

