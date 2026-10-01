DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Post unrest at two private varsities, Punjab Police intensify student outreach

Post unrest at two private varsities, Punjab Police intensify student outreach

Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, and Chitkara University, Rajpura, have seen vandalism and violence in the past week

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SSP Darpan Ahluwalia with students in Khanna on Wednesday.
Advertisement
In view of the unrest and violence at two private universities in the state, the police have intensified student outreach with interactions at major educational institutions to keep good rapport with the kids.Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, and Chitkara University, Rajpura, have seen vandalism and violence in the past week.

Police officials said the interactions are also aimed at taking feedback from students to see if they are facing any issues or have unresolved grievances.

Advertisement

Khanna Senior Superintendent (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia on Wednesday interacted with the students at Gulzar Group of Institutions (GGI).

Advertisement

The discussion was held under the Student Engagement, Mediation and Vigilance for Anticipatory Action and Dialogue (SAMVAAD) initiative.

She also partook in a lunch with the students and had an informal chit-chat.

Advertisement

Ahluwalia said many of the students’ small grievances were resolved instantaneously with prompt cooperation from the management. She added that to institutionalise constant communication and preempt any unrest, a QR code for feedback was shared with the students. QR codes shall be pasted across the campus, proving a platform for students to submit feedback and grievances, both anonymously and otherwise.

SAMVAAD is a structured platform to facilitate student dialogue and address issues before they escalate into protests.

The next meeting of students with the police and management is scheduled on October 9.

Recently, Ludhiana rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ankur Gupta interacted with the students at CT University. They discussed campus and student safety, among other important issues.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts