Post unrest at two private varsities, Punjab Police intensify student outreach

Police officials said the interactions are also aimed at taking feedback from students to see if they are facing any issues or have unresolved grievances.

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Khanna Senior Superintendent (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia on Wednesday interacted with the students at Gulzar Group of Institutions (GGI).

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The discussion was held under the Student Engagement, Mediation and Vigilance for Anticipatory Action and Dialogue (SAMVAAD) initiative.

She also partook in a lunch with the students and had an informal chit-chat.

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Ahluwalia said many of the students’ small grievances were resolved instantaneously with prompt cooperation from the management. She added that to institutionalise constant communication and preempt any unrest, a QR code for feedback was shared with the students. QR codes shall be pasted across the campus, proving a platform for students to submit feedback and grievances, both anonymously and otherwise.

SAMVAAD is a structured platform to facilitate student dialogue and address issues before they escalate into protests.

The next meeting of students with the police and management is scheduled on October 9.

Recently, Ludhiana rural Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ankur Gupta interacted with the students at CT University. They discussed campus and student safety, among other important issues.