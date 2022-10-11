Postal Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: BCM Kindergarten Chandigarh Road celebrated ' National Postal Day' to create awareness among students about the importance of postal services in our lives. A short video on 'National Postal Day' was shown to the students. Kids participated in different activities planned for the day. They drew post cards and letter box.

Youth interaction session organised

The Khalsa Institute of Management and Technology (KIMT) for Women and the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises organised a youth interaction session with students of KIMT Ludhiana. Dr Nidhi Singhi was the speaker on the occasion. While interacting with the students, Nidhi gave the details about various jobs in the government sector in Punjab. She motivated the students to be self dependent and to be ambitious in life. Dr Harpreet Kaur, director of KIMT, was also present on the occasion.

Induction session for MBA students

The department of business administration of GNDEC organised a heartwarming two-day induction programme for MBA 1st year students. After welcome speech by Dr Amanjot Kaur Gill, principal Sehijpal Singh encouraged the students and congratulated them for becoming a part of GNDEC family. Head of the department, Dr Parampal Singh, conducted a session entitled "Professional Abilities" for the newly admitted students.

Lecture for law students

The University Institute of Law, PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana, organised an event on 'Gandhi and Indian Nation's Mankind'. The PU Regional Centre organised an extension lecture for the tutees of BA LLB (Hons.) today. The lecture was delivered by assistant professor Meera Nagpal under the directorship of Dr Aman Amrit Cheema on the topic. Nagpal stressed upon the factual aspect of Gandhi's contributions and struggle towards the India's emancipation.

World space week

NBCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, Ludhiana, celebrated World Space Week from October 4 to October 10. Various activities were organised for the students of different classes. Students of Class II to VIII participated in visual art and literary art competitions and showcased their talents on the theme 'Space Shuttles' and 'Earth from Space'.