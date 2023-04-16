Tribune News Service

Ludhiana:

A poster-making activity was held to mark ‘World Art Day’ at RS Model Senior Secondary School on Saturday. The Fine Arts Department of the school organised the event to tell schoolchildren about the importance of the day. School headmistress Shubh Lata appreciated the efforts of the Fine Arts Department for the successful completion of the event.

Farewell party

Ludhiana: Government College for Girls organised a farewell party, ‘Adieu Bash’, in the college auditorium where students of the post graduate classes bid farewell to the outgoing students of these courses. Group dance, singing and bhangra performances enthralled the audience. Apporva was crowned Miss Farewell. Jaspreet Kaur and Latisha were adjudged the first and second runners up, respectively. Anchal won the title of Miss Beautiful Smile, whereas Miss Well-dressed, Miss Crowning Glory, Miss Confident and Miss Photogenic titles went to Rajni, Nidhi, Armaan and Prabhpreet, respectively.

Blood donation camp

Gulzar Group of Institutes organised a blood donation camp with the message ‘blood saves life’, in association with the NSS unit on the campus. The slogan for the day inspired students to donate blood in the camp that was organised in association with a private hospital. A total of 113 units of blood were collected during the camp. Campus director Honey Sharma thanked all donors for their vital donations.

Workshop for teachers

A one-day workshop on ‘Life skills’ was organised for teachers at GHG Academy, Kothe Baggu, Jagraon. The workshop was addressed by resource persons Anjali Sharma, principal, St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali, and Gurbhaj Singh Nagi, principal, Guru Nanak Public School, Ludhiana. The teachers were informed about various ‘life skills’ at this workshop. The resource persons motivated teachers to inculcate ‘life skills’ in students while teaching them. School principal Ramanjot Kaur Grewal thanked the resource persons.

Students of BCM College participate in ‘Kala Utsav’ during World Art Day celebrations in Ludhiana. tribune photo

‘Kala Utsav’ on World Art Day

BCM College organised an event on the occasion of World Art Day, titled ‘Kala Utsav to create and connect’, in order to provide a platform to students for self-expression. College principal, faculty members and students participated in the ‘Kala Utsav’ with enthusiasm. Later, all the creations were displayed in an exhibition organised on the college campus.