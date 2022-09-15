 poster making competition : The Tribune India

poster making competition

poster making competition

Government College for Girls students celebrate Hindi Diwas.

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Poetry reading and poster making competitions were organised on Hindi Diwas at Government College For Girls, Ludhiana. The chief guest of the function was Principal Suman Lata. The Head of the Hindi Department, Nisha, was the judge on the occasion. At the beginning of the function, the guests and the audience were welcomed by the president of Hindi Society, Palak. Students took part in the poetry reading competition. Posters were made by the students on the occasion. College principal presented her views on the importance of Hindi Diwas and congratulated the winners on the occasion.

Hariyali Mission-2022

Saplings were planted at Jatindra Green Field School, Gurusar, under Hariyali Mission-2022 launched by Apna Punjab Foundation and Federation of Private Schools and Associations. Students contributed to keeping the environment clean by planting saplings at their homes, nearby parks, grounds, roads etc. The students also planted saplings in Sahauli village. Around 1,200 saplings were planted.

Hindi Diwas celebrated

Ryanites of Class VIII participated in poetry recitation competition and enthralled the audience with their impressive poems. Students of classes VI and VII, participated in couplet singing competition. Judges Neelu Thakur and Rama Sharma appreciated the efforts of students and gave them valuable suggestions to enhance their creative writing skills in Hindi. Students of Class IV and V participated in Hindi handwriting competition. Students of Class lll made beautiful pictures from ‘Swara’and ‘Vyanjan’.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School celebrated ‘Hindi Diwas’ on the campus with great pomp and show. The day began with recitation of poems on ‘Hindi’ and its importance by the scholars of the school. The students made creative, colourful and catchy posters with slogans like ‘Hindi Rashtra Ki Pehchan Hai, Hindi Hamari Shaan Hai’, ‘Hindi Hai Asha Hamari, Hindi Hai Paribhasha Hamari’, ‘Hindi Bharat ke Mathe ki Bindi’ etc.

BCM KINDERGARTEN

Hindi Diwas is celebrated all over the globe to spread the simplicity of the language. Hindi Diwas is a mark of the adoption and importance of Hindi as the official language of India. Students honoured this day by performing in Hindi calligraphy competition. Children came to know about the importance of this day and enjoyed the activity. The aim of the competition was to enhance the writing skills of students and inculcate love for Hindi. Teachers also told that Mahatma Gandhi was the first to recommend Hindi as official language during Hindi Sahitya Sammelan in 1918.

BCM School

On account of ‘Hindi Diwas’, Hindi Department of BCM School, Chandigarh Road organised various competitions for students. Students rejoiced as they celebrated Hindi Diwas with enthusiasm and fervour to emphasise the importance of official language of the country. A special morning assembly was oraganised to mark the importance of the country’s most widely spoken language. Students of all blocks participated in a plethora of activities consisting of Doha Gayan, Achman Mantra Recitation, Kavita Gayan, Ramayan ki Chopayeeyan, Kahavton se Kahani, Doha Lekhan, slogan writing, Bhashan Pratiyogita, biographies of authors and poets etc.

Indus World School

Hindi is our language, it’s our identity and we should take pride in it, said Neetu Dandi, Principal, Indus World School, Ludhiana. She said after Independence, the government aimed to give an ideal form to the mother tongue of the country, Hindi, and a target was set for grammar and vocabulary using the Devanagari script. Hindi was adopted as the official language of India in the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949. Various activities were organised by the school on this occasion. In the school assembly, the students told about the importance of Hindi through speeches and poems, highlighting the reason for celebrating the day.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

2
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

3
Trending

Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

4
Punjab

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

5
Punjab

40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

6
Ludhiana

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

7
Trending

Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

8
Himachal

Union Cabinet approves ST status for Sirmaur’s Hattee community

9
Sports

Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office as SC allows change in BCCI constitution

10
Nation

Rajnath Singh conveys to US counterpart India's concerns over sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet

Don't Miss

View All
Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Top News

Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder

2 Dalit sisters found hanging from tree in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri; family alleges rape, murder

Six persons have been arrested, the main accused wanted to m...

Video: Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

Video: Anti-India graffiti by Canadian Khalistani extremists on Swaminarayan temple in Toronto; India objects

40 Punjabi youths misbehave, block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

40 Punjabi youths block Canadian police officer's car in Surrey; to face deportation

The police officer had issued a traffic notice to a car driv...

Jharkhand raises reservations for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent

Jharkhand raises reservation for SC, ST, others to 77 per cent

The Hemant Soren-led UPA government also gives its nod to a ...

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Former Pakistan cricket umpire Asad Rauf dies of cardiac arrest

Rauf had made his first appearance as an umpire in internati...


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Target of 55K words of engineering terminology in Punjabi achieved

Tarn Taran church vadalism: Culprits will be nabbed soon, says ADGP Arpit Shukla

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Chandigarh: Give three months to frame policy on conversion, MHA urges Supreme Court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade in Chandigarh: Touring councillors

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

Flow of polluted water into Kala Sanghian drain: Jalandhar-Kapurthala road blocked for 6 hrs

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7lakh seized, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well; wife, paramour held

Couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents