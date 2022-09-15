poster making competition

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Poetry reading and poster making competitions were organised on Hindi Diwas at Government College For Girls, Ludhiana. The chief guest of the function was Principal Suman Lata. The Head of the Hindi Department, Nisha, was the judge on the occasion. At the beginning of the function, the guests and the audience were welcomed by the president of Hindi Society, Palak. Students took part in the poetry reading competition. Posters were made by the students on the occasion. College principal presented her views on the importance of Hindi Diwas and congratulated the winners on the occasion.

Hariyali Mission-2022

Saplings were planted at Jatindra Green Field School, Gurusar, under Hariyali Mission-2022 launched by Apna Punjab Foundation and Federation of Private Schools and Associations. Students contributed to keeping the environment clean by planting saplings at their homes, nearby parks, grounds, roads etc. The students also planted saplings in Sahauli village. Around 1,200 saplings were planted.

Hindi Diwas celebrated

Ryanites of Class VIII participated in poetry recitation competition and enthralled the audience with their impressive poems. Students of classes VI and VII, participated in couplet singing competition. Judges Neelu Thakur and Rama Sharma appreciated the efforts of students and gave them valuable suggestions to enhance their creative writing skills in Hindi. Students of Class IV and V participated in Hindi handwriting competition. Students of Class lll made beautiful pictures from ‘Swara’and ‘Vyanjan’.

Spring Dale Public School

Spring Dale Public School celebrated ‘Hindi Diwas’ on the campus with great pomp and show. The day began with recitation of poems on ‘Hindi’ and its importance by the scholars of the school. The students made creative, colourful and catchy posters with slogans like ‘Hindi Rashtra Ki Pehchan Hai, Hindi Hamari Shaan Hai’, ‘Hindi Hai Asha Hamari, Hindi Hai Paribhasha Hamari’, ‘Hindi Bharat ke Mathe ki Bindi’ etc.

BCM KINDERGARTEN

Hindi Diwas is celebrated all over the globe to spread the simplicity of the language. Hindi Diwas is a mark of the adoption and importance of Hindi as the official language of India. Students honoured this day by performing in Hindi calligraphy competition. Children came to know about the importance of this day and enjoyed the activity. The aim of the competition was to enhance the writing skills of students and inculcate love for Hindi. Teachers also told that Mahatma Gandhi was the first to recommend Hindi as official language during Hindi Sahitya Sammelan in 1918.

BCM School

On account of ‘Hindi Diwas’, Hindi Department of BCM School, Chandigarh Road organised various competitions for students. Students rejoiced as they celebrated Hindi Diwas with enthusiasm and fervour to emphasise the importance of official language of the country. A special morning assembly was oraganised to mark the importance of the country’s most widely spoken language. Students of all blocks participated in a plethora of activities consisting of Doha Gayan, Achman Mantra Recitation, Kavita Gayan, Ramayan ki Chopayeeyan, Kahavton se Kahani, Doha Lekhan, slogan writing, Bhashan Pratiyogita, biographies of authors and poets etc.

Indus World School

Hindi is our language, it’s our identity and we should take pride in it, said Neetu Dandi, Principal, Indus World School, Ludhiana. She said after Independence, the government aimed to give an ideal form to the mother tongue of the country, Hindi, and a target was set for grammar and vocabulary using the Devanagari script. Hindi was adopted as the official language of India in the Constituent Assembly on September 14, 1949. Various activities were organised by the school on this occasion. In the school assembly, the students told about the importance of Hindi through speeches and poems, highlighting the reason for celebrating the day.