Poster-making contest

Ludhiana: District-level poster-making and slogan-writing competitions were organised by the Youth Services Department, Ludhiana, on the topics of blood donation, AIDS, drug and TB awareness at BCM College of Education. Students from various colleges of the district participated in the event. Ludhiana Youth Services Department assistant director Davinder Singh Lotey was the chief guest on the occasion. In the slogan-writing contest, Sukhanpreet Kaur of Khalsa College for Women stood first, Nancy of BCM College of Education got the second position and Sukhchet Singh of Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College of Pharmacy was declared third. In the poster-making competition, Simran Singh of BCM College of Education, Arzoo of Khalsa College for Women and Sooraj of SCD Government College, bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Mental hygiene workshop

Doraha: The team of Art of Living (Ludhiana chapter), comprising Jorawar Singh, Sumandeep Kaur and Abhey Khosla, organised a workshop on stress management and mental hygiene at Guru Nanak National College, Doraha. The workshop, named 'Happiness Program,' was a 4-day event, Jorawar Singh said, while interacting with the faculty of Guru Nanak National College. He said a sound body could never be realised if the mind was under pressure, and it was important for an individual to keep his or her mind in place in order to keep fit.