Home / Ludhiana / Posters hail Amritpal Mehron as 'hero' for killing Kamal Kaur in poll-bound Ludhiana

Posters hail Amritpal Mehron as 'hero' for killing Kamal Kaur in poll-bound Ludhiana

The flex-boards are also printed in violation of guidelines to be adhered to by printing press owners as none of these contain the printer’s name or any individual or organisation getting it printed
Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:54 PM Jun 17, 2025 IST
Amritpal Singh Mehron is being hailed as a ‘Kaum Da Heera’ and ‘Izzat de Rakhe’ by radical Sikh organisations, besides his own outfit “Qaum De Rakhe”.
Amritpal Singh Mehron, the key accused in the murder of Punjab-based social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, who was known as Kamal Kaur Bhabi, is being portrayed as ‘Kaum Da Heera’ and ‘Izattan De Rakhe’.

Despite the fact that posters boasting someone in violence are illegal, the local administration that is preoccupied in the Ludhiana West Assembly byelection is yet to react to the display of flex-boards portraying Mehron as a “hero”. Incidentally, the Bathinda police have issued a lookout notice for him.

The flex-boards are also printed in violation of guidelines to be adhered to by printing press owners as none of these contain the printer’s name or any individual or organisation getting it printed.

Originally belonging to Mehron village in Moga district, the accused was once a motorcycle mechanic. He is being hailed as a ‘Kaum Da Heera’ and ‘Izzat de Rakhe’ by radical Sikh organisations, besides his own outfit “Qaum De Rakhe”.

A controversial statement issued by Akal Takht head granthi Malkit Singh backing Mehron has further boosted the followers of the accused and activists of “Quam De Rakhe” in harnessing sympathy and moral support for him.

As the slain influence stayed with her mother and siblings at Lachhman Nagar Colony in Ludhiana, radicals seem to be focusing their activities in the city and its outskirts. Kanchan’s decaying body was found lying in her car at Adesh University, two days after she had left her home on June 9.

The Bathinda police had cracked the case shortly after recovery of the body and later issued a lookout notice for Mehron, who had already left for Dubai by then to evade action against him.

ACP Harjinder Singh Gill said SHOs and beat officers had been told to ensure compliance with the guidelines on the issue.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

