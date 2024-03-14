Postman killed as bus hits bike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 13

A speeding school bus coming from the wrong side rammed into a postman riding a motorcycle at Bujgar village near Jagraon. He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to the DMCH, where he died during the treatment. The incident occured on March 11.

He has been identified as Jagtar Singh of Bansipura Sidhwan Bet. The police yesterday registered a case against bus driver Kulwant Singh of Sidhwan Khurshaidpura village, who is absconding.

