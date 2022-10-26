Pothole-ridden Dugri Road irks commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 25

Potholes on the main Dugri Road are crying for the civic body’s attention. The stretch of the road, from Atam Nagar Police Chowki to Dugri Police Station, is yet to be recarpeted despite the project for the same being approved last year.

A resident, Deepak Nagpal said, "Many potholes have developed on the main Dugri Road. Moreover, the waterlogging during rains is also a major issue here. The MC must take necessary steps to ensure proper drainage of the rainwater on the road before beginning the recarpeting. Moreover, there is also a dire need to widen the road stretch to get traffic-related issues resolved at the earliest."

Residents are eagerly waiting for Municipal Corporation’s action to get the damaged road portions repaired but it seems there is no end to their woes, as of now. They have also been demanding a solution to traffic congestion and waterlogging during rains on the road.

A resident, Gagandeep Singh said, “The damaged portions of the road have been left unrepaired for a long time by the department concerned. The potholes pose a threat to commuters. The MC must take immediate steps to get the road repaired to ensure the safety of motorists.”

Notably, a resident had flagged the matter when a portion of Dugri Road was recarpeted during the winter season just ahead of assembly elections but the recarpeted portion was damaged within a day. The damage had occurred due to carrying the recarpeting during low winter temperatures. The work was later stopped.

MC’s Executive Engineer, Balwinder Singh said a project to complete the recarpeting of Dugri Road from Atam Nagar Police Chowki to Dugri Police Station was pending due to certain reasons. He said the entire stretch would be recarpeted. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu the project work had got delayed due to a shortage of required material.

It is also required to mention that some internal roads of Urban Estate Dugri are also riddled with potholes but the civic body is yet to take measures in this regard. Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu could not be contacted for his comments.