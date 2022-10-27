Pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road irks commuters

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 26

Commuters have been facing inconvenience on the pothole-riddled Damoria Bridge road from both sides. Also, the potholes on the road portion under the railway bridge were yet to be fixed.

Residents demanded from the departments concerned to get damaged portions repaired at the earliest as these pose a threat to commuters.

A shopkeeper said potholes near the Damoria Bridge had appeared months ago but these had not been repaired. “Such potholes must be repaired to avert any mishap as soon as possible. Thousands of commuters pass through the road every day,” he said.

A former councillor, Parminder Mehta, said it was the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation to get the potholes repaired timely so that commuters heave a sigh of relief. “Areas of one side of Damoria Bridge fall under Zone D and another side is under Zone A. People regularly complain about potholes. Hence, the MC must ensure repair of the potholed parts of the road.”

MC Superintending Engineer at Zone A Teerath Bansal said he would look into the matter and get the potholes repaired. The MC’s hot mix plant was expected to be made operational in the coming few days. Once the plant was made functional, the repair work would be conducted on a priority basis.

Old Court Road too in poor shape, needs govt’s attention

Both sides of Old Court Road (along Lakkar Bridge near the DIG Office) are also crying for attention. A resident said: “The badly damaged portion of the road under the flyover and slip ways along Lakkar Bridge are not being repaired for a long time. The Municipal Corporation must take necessary steps to get the broken road portions repaired at the earliest.”

Notably, the road falls under MC’s Zone D. MC Executive Engineer Sanjeev Sharma said both sides of Old Court Road would be recarpeted under the proposed Hambran Road repair work.

MC must ensure timely repair: ex-councillor

