Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 8

Despite a large number of mishaps that have occurred on the 200 Foot Road riddled with deep potholes during the past few years, the authorities of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) still seem to be in a deep slumber. Thousands of commuters are being forced to face discomfort while travelling through the road and their safety is also being ignored due to the apathy of GLADA.

A portion of the road, between Flower Chowk and the Dugri-Dhandra road intersection, has been in a dilapidated condition for the past three years. Residents say some potholes are up to six inches deep. These frequently cause accidents and damage vehicles.

A local NGO, Samaj Sewa Society, recently gave a complaint to the GLADA Chief Administrator to highlight the issue, but nothing has been done so far to provide relief to the commuters.

A member of the NGO said there were a few schools located along the road and some school students had also met with mishaps on the potholed stretches. GLADA had failed to repair the potholes even on a temporary basis to avert mishaps, he alleged. It was the responsibility of the department concerned to ensure early repair or recarpeting of the broken stretch of the road, which connects Dhandra Road Chowk and Phullanwal Chowk, he added.

Sharing concerns over the badly damaged road, chairman of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Punjab chapter, Sanjay Goyal said the potholed road poses a grave threat to commuters. “My neighbour’s son was going to attend a coaching class when he met with a mishap on the 200 Foot Road a few months ago. His scooter hit a pothole after which he lost balance and fell down. His nose was fractured in the accident,” Goyal said.

Learning no lessons from fatal mishaps on the road, the departments concerned have failed to ensure the safety of commuters. “Instead of ensuring timely repair, it seems that the departments concerned wait for the emergence of more potholes so that more portions of the road get damaged and recarpeting or reconstruction of the entire road can be done at once, spending crores of rupees,” he said.

GLADA officials had earlier claimed that the repair work on the road would be started soon. An official of GLADA’s Civil Branch, Sandeep Kumar, said GLADA would get the road examined by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI).

“We will take advice from the institute for the further treatment to be given to the broken road. The institute will conduct a survey and is likely to collect samples of road material. The recommendations given by the institute will be followed to avoid any problem in the future,” he said.

