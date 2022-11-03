Potholed Dehliz Road a threat for motorists

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, November 2

A major portion of the Dehliz Road, which passes through five wards represented by the Shiromani Akali Dal, Congress and the ruling Aam Aadmi Party councillors in the Ahmedgarh Municipal Council, has been rendered non-motorable due to the formation of potholes.

Residents of the Ram Sharnam Road area, Jandali Road, Bhagat Ravidas Nagar, Vishawkarma Mandir area and the Dehliz Choongi area are the worst sufferers as speeding vehicles often go out of control of drivers, causing damage to their properties. The potholes are a nuisance not just to motorists, but also morning walkers as the pits are not visible during darkness during early morning. The problem is bound to worsen in the upcoming foggy days of winters.

Residents regretted that all major parts of the Dehliz Road had virtually become non-motorable due to deep potholes. They demand that the road should be either reconstructed or repaired without further delay.

Sources at the Municipal Council said development works had been disrupted due to return of grants after the formation of the new government. The suspended projects were expected to be resumed after the receipt of fresh grants.

As funds worth more than 6 crore rupees had been returned, officials were to prepare fresh estimates keeping in view the revised costs of inputs.

Hemant Dhawan, the Section Officer at Ahmedgarh Municipal Council, said the process for construction of the damaged road had already been started and physical work would be undertaken after the receipt of grants from the Punjab Government. “We have also sought the intervention of Amargarh legislator Professor Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra for getting required grants released from the state government,” Dhawan said.

