Potholed Focal Point roads irk motorists

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 17

Commuting on roads in the Focal Point areas of the city, an industrial hub of Punjab, has become a nightmare for commuters. The broken roads not only invite mishaps, but also cause damage to vehicles.

Industrialists have raised their voices over the poor condition of roads several times, but the complaints made to the government authorities and elected representatives fell on deaf ears.

The condition of the main Focal Point road, which links Sherpur and Dhandari Khurd areas, near the Dhandari flyover worsened this monsoon. Potholes filled with rainwater or overflowing sewage add to the woes of commuters on this stretch. Several potholes have also appeared on the Dhandari rail overbridge, which links the Focal Point areas with the National Highway 44.

The condition of Jeevan Nagar road that connects Chandigarh Road with the Focal Point areas is also in a bad shape. Moreover, internal streets of various phases of Focal Point are in a state of neglect since long.

TR Mishra, chairman of the Focal Point Industry Welfare Association, said: “The main Focal Point road has been ignored since long. It is in a poor condition now. This road also leads to the dry port at the Dhandari railway station. Due to the poor condition of the roads, business has been badly affected”.

“We have raised the issue before the state government and the departments concerned. We asked the government to take required measures to get the roads recarpeted or reconstructed at the earliest,” he said.

RK Yadav of the Yadav Ahir Mahasabha said the stretch between Aarti Steel Chowk and Dhandari Khurd was in a bad condition.

“Thousands of people working in industrial units pass through the roads dotted with potholes. Several students of nearby educational institutes also commute on these roads. There is no provision for street lights at various locations on the main Focal Point road. As a result, commuters face a lot of problems at night. The state government should direct the department concerned to ensure that all broken roads are reconstructed and street lights at dark spots are installed,” he said.

A group of truck drivers said their vehicles often get damaged while passing through the potholed roads.

“The broken roads of Focal Point not only pose a threat to the lives of commuters, but also cause damage to vehicles. People pay huge taxes are paid to the government, but the condition of roads is still poor,” they said.

Badish Jindal, president, Federation of Punjab Small Industries Associations (FOPSIA), said despite 70 per cent of the revenue being collected from the industrial areas, development was being ignored here. The Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation (PSIEC) and the Municipal Corporation have been passing the buck over the poor condition of roads.

“We pay sewerage and other local taxes to the civic body, but no attention is being paid towards the poor condition of roads. The state government should fix the responsibility of the department concerned to ensure timely repair and recarpeting of roads,” he said.

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said work orders for roads in Focal Point had already been issued. Work to repair damaged roads would start after the rainy season.

